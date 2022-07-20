As Dusk Falls interactive adventure game launches

Xbox Game Studios has this week launched its new interactive adventure game As Dusk Falls making it available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as well as available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The adventure has been created by the development team at Interior Night and built on the Unity games engine providing both single and multiplayer modes. The interactive storytelling of the adventure game offers unique techniques to gauge consensus among players for “pivotal narrative decisions” when playing co-operatively in its multiplayer modes.

As Dusk Falls adventure game

“Pack your bags because it’s time for a trip to Two Rock County, where the decisions you make may have unexpected consequences. As Dusk Falls is available now, and there are several ways to play this uncompromising crime drama. You will learn more about the Walker and Holt families and how their lives were destined to intersect. You’ll make choices within the game to navigate tough scenarios like a hostage negotiation, a robbery, family conflict, and more.”

“With choice and consequence being a main theme in As Dusk Falls, multiplayer adds a unique twist. Lobbies support up to eight players at a time and can consist of online friends, couch co-op, or a mix of both! It is also cross-platform, so no matter where your friends are gaming, they will be able to join you. The multiplayer functionality in-game allows everyone to vote for the dialog or action they would like to see carried out within the game, and the most popular vote wins. You may not always get your way!”

Source : Microsoft

