This Week on Xbox features As Dusk Falls, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels and more

This week Microsoft will be making available new games to play via Cloud, Console and PC with some specifically optimized for the latest generation of Xbox Series X|S consoles. In its latest This Week on Xbox from tomorrow July 19 Microsoft will make available As Dusk Falls, Endling Extinction is Forever, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, Gloom and Doom. On July 20 Hazel Sky, Seduction: A Monk’s Fate will arrive and a day later on July 21 Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle together with Hell Pie and more.

This Week on Xbox games

As Dusk Falls

“As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama. Join friends or play alone, making choices that impact characters’ lives in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice, and resilience. An original interactive drama from Interior/Night that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years. Starting in 1998 with a robbery-gone-wrong in small town Arizona, the choices you make have a powerful impact on the characters’ lives in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice, and resilience.”

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

“Calling all daredevil drivers and creators! Blast off to the visually stunning, exhilarating new Horizon Hot Wheels Park in the clouds high above Mexico. Experience the fastest, most extreme tracks ever devised. Design, build, and share your own Hot Wheels adventure with 80 distinct, snappable track pieces. Race 10 amazing new cars including the lightning fast 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 and the iconic 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II. “

To learn more about all the new games landing on the Xbox that form and available to play via Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass, jump over to the official Xbox new site by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

