New Star Wars games announced by EA and Lucasfilm

Star Wars fans will be pleased to know that Lucasfilm Games and Electronic Arts have this week announced new Star Wars games that will be created by Respawn Entertainment. Game Director Stig Asmussen and his team at the studio are already working on the next game in the action adventure Star Wars Jedi series, and are joined by two new teams working to deliver additional unique Star Wars gameplay experiences across multiple genres.

Leading the development of Respawn’s all-new SW first-person shooter game is Peter Hirschmann, Game Director at Respawn, who has a long and accomplished history with the franchise. The third title is a SW strategy game developed through a production collaboration with the newly formed studio Bit Reactor, helmed by games industry veteran Greg Foerstch. Respawn will produce the new Star Wars strategy game while Bit Reactor leads on the development of the title.

Respawn Star Wars games under development

“We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented developers at Respawn,” said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games. “They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic SW stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away.”

“Building on the previous successes of our EA relationship, this new collaboration highlights the trust and mutual respect shared between the world-class teams at EA, Respawn and Lucasfilm Games,” said Sean Shoptaw, SVP, Walt Disney Games. “Fostered by the expertise and passion within each team, we will create thrilling original games for diverse audiences across the SW galaxy.”

“Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the SW galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell,” said Peter Hirschmann, game director at Respawn. Peter previously worked as VP of development at LucasArts, and was executive producer on the original SW Battlefront games. Hirschmann and the team at Respawn have just begun work on the title.”

As soon more information is released about the new Star Wars games currently under development by Respawn Entertainment, we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : EA

