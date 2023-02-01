Deceive Inc PlayStation spy game of deception and subterfuge launches March 2023

A new PlayStation game of deception and subterfuge will be launching early next month in the form of Deceive Inc. Offering PlayStation players a unique game of cat and mouse that will launch with an open beta weekend starting on March 10, 2023. Philippe Pelletier Baribault Co-Founder and Designer at game studio Sweet Bandits has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the PlayStation multiplayer PvP game.

Deceive Inc. will have 8 playable agents available at launch, each falling under one of four archetypes: Vanguard: Well-rounded, self-reliant fighters that can get through the thick and thin, Tracker: Focused on finding, singling out, and hunting down targets, Scoundrel: Sly, cunning, and use dirty tricks to get ahead of the competition and Disruptor: Experts at controlling space and disturbing the flow of fights. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from this unique spy game launching on the PlayStation platform.

Deceive Inc spy game

The teams at Sweet Bandits and Tripwire Presents have been hard at work polishing this game for release. We’re all incredibly excited for the coming weeks, and now it’s time to share that excitement with you! Deceive Inc. is a multiplayer hero shooter with an emphasis on social stealth and deception where 12 players (either solo or in teams of 3) are tasked with becoming the Agents and successfully extracting with an objective.”

“Every Agent spawns undercover, cloaked as one of the many NPCs populating the map. Armed with their unique weapons and abilities – plus a couple of hi-tech spy gadgets for good measure – they must use their knowledge of spycraft to suss out other players, avoid detection, gather intel, purchase upgrades, and ultimately locate then extract the precious cargo.”

Source : Sony





