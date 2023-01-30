New PlayStation games, accessories and features coming in 2023

Isabelle Tomatis Vice President of Brand, Hardware and Peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more about the “extraordinary game worlds” available to enjoy on the PlayStation platform. As well as announcing new PS5 games, accessories and features that will be arriving on the PlayStation platform during 2023. Check out the two videos embedded below to learn more about what you can expect from Sony and its partners.

Since the launch of PlayStation 5 just over two years ago, we’ve introduced incredible games like God of War Ragnarök, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and Returnal, which showcase the boundless creativity of our development community and the extraordinary experiences they’ve been able to build on our platform. This is Live from PS5: Bringing you the extraordinary. Explore incredible worlds and experience the unexpected. Start your story today. “

New PlayStation games

Today, we are celebrating our PS5 community and inviting more players to join the fun with our new spot, “Live from PS5.” The best games often make us feel as if we are being transported into amazing worlds filled with adventure, riveting action, and memorable moments. With PS5 features like high-fidelity 4K visuals, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio and lightning-fast loading, developers are creating game worlds that feel more immersive than ever. This new spot hints at the breadth of extraordinary experiences taking place in the PS5 universe through the style of a live news channel. See if you can spot all the game references.”

We are humbled by the support for PS5 from our community and are passionate about growing the best lineup of PlayStation games we’ve ever delivered. Last week, players stepped into the world of Athia in Square Enix’s spellbinding new PS5 exclusive, Forspoken. With more anticipated games coming this year like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4: Remake and Street Fighter 6, as well as upcoming expansions like Destiny 2: Lightfall and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, 2023 is shaping up to be an amazing year for PS5 players.

