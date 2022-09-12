Assassin’s Creed Mirage cinematic teaser trailer

Soft has released a new trailer for its upcoming and highly anticipated next chapter of Assassin’s Creed which will be launching sometime next year during 2023. The new single player action adventure game will be available to play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Luna and will take the form of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The 13th major instalment in the series as a prequel to 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and is principally set in Baghdad during the 9th century.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage follows Basim Ibn Ishaq (a character first introduced in Valhalla) and his transition from street thief to fully fledged member of the Assassin Brotherhood, who fight for peace and liberty, against the Templar Order, who desire peace through control.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“Watch the cinematic world premiere announce trailer of Assassin’s Creed® Mirage. In the ninth century CE, Baghdad is at its height, leading the world in science, art, innovation, and commerce. Amid its bustling urban landscape, a conflicted young orphan with a tragic past must navigate the streets to survive. Experience the story of Basim in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Mirage is an action-adventure, stealth game that is intended to be reminiscent of older Assassin’s Creed games, being more linear and story-focused and having a smaller focus on role-playing elements compared to recent installments in the series. The game is set entirely in Baghdad, which is divided into four districts. “

“In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.”

Source : Ubisoft

