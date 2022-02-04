Ghostwire Tokyo gameplay trailer teases new action adventure game

The new action adventure game Ghostwire Tokyo developed by the team at Tango Gameworks will be officially launching next month and available to play on both PC and PlayStation 5 consoles from March 25, 2022. Check out the Ghostwire Tokyo gameplay trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the characters, storyline and game mechanics.

The single player adventure game will be a timed PS5 exclusive and will later roll out to Xbox and possibly Switch and other online streaming services such as NVIDIA’s Geforce NOW and possibly even the now pretty much defunct Stadia.

Played from a first person perspective you take on the role of Akito who can use various psychic and paranormal abilities to defeat the ghosts and spirits haunting Tokyo. The in game combat has been described by director Shinichiro Hara as a combination of “karate meets magic”. The game will be published by Bethesda Softworks and has been built using the Unreal Engine 4 platform.

20 minute gameplay trailer

“In an instant, nearly all of Tokyo’s population vanishes and paranormal Visitors from another world take their place in the streets. As Akito, one of the city’s last living humans, you must join forces with a spirit named KK to put an end to the supernatural threat encroaching on Tokyo. Ready to team up with an unlikely ally to take back the city? Pre-Order Ghostwire: Tokyo today to receive the Hannya outfit and adventure in style! PlayStation 5 preorders will also receive the Biker outfit.”

“Explore a unique vision of Tokyo twisted by a supernatural presence. From its ultra-modern cityscape to its traditional temples and narrow alleyways, discover a hauntingly beautiful city teeming with Yokai – vengeful spirts spirits that prowl the streets. Discover iconic landmarks like Shibuya Crossing and Tokyo Tower, stunningly rendered with incredible detail and built to take advantage of next-generation technology. Experience the city frozen in time when the city’s population disappeared, and travel to the surreal underworld on your quest to save your family.”

For more details on the Ghostwire Tokyo gameplay you can expect to enjoy jump over to the official PlayStation blog where Kenji Kimura Director at Tango Gameworks explains more about the game.

Source : PlayStation : Steam

