Synduality dystopian adventure game revealed at PlayStation State of Play

During the anticipated PlayStation State of Play event yesterday Sony and Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed more details about the new dystopian futuristic adventure Synduality. The brand-new sci-fi third person shooter game is currently under development and will allow you to partner with your AI assistant and mecha to reclaim lost ground for humanity. Check out the reveal trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline and setting of Synduality.

“Embark on a brand new dystopian journey with a Magus, your AI partner, and explore the post-apocalyptic world of Amasia. Armed with your mech, compete for resources, avoid the rain, and reclaim the ground humanity has lost, in a future where humans and AI must find a way to work together. The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. “

Synduality PlayStation adventure game

“Synduality is set in a dystopian future where poisonous rain and deformed creatures wreak havoc on the world, where you and you AI partner must find a way to work together and reclaim lost ground for humanity. Adding to the excitement, we have partnered with prominent designers Neco (for character design) and Gyobu (for mech design) to bring their unique sci-fi style to the game. Please check out the reveal trailer below for a first look at the game.”

“As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.”

Source : Sony

