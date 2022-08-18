Reliquary indie action adventure game first trailer

A new trailer has been released this week for the indie action adventure game Reliquary which will be launching on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with additional PS5 and Xbox Series versions sometime during 2023.

Created by the design team at Jade Ember Studios Reliquary, is a story-driven action-adventure game offering gamers an emphasis on a character-driven story and ability-driven exploration and progression, taking influence from titles like Metroid Prime, Hyper Light Drifter, and Tomb Raider (2013).

Reliquary indie adventure game

Jade Ember Studios

“Jade Ember Studios is a three-person, woman-led team based in Longmont, CO. Sayre Blake, an experienced artist and illustrator, is the director of Jade Ember studios and she is responsible for design, programming, art, and story development in Reliquary. Cole Larson, whose previous experience includes a role as a world artist on Fallout 76 at Bethesda Game Studios, as well as design work on indie titles such as Office Freakout, is the game’s level designer and world artist. Jordan Drucker is the newest member of the team, and is working as a junior animator on the project. In addition, the project has an original score composed by contracted composer Caleb Faith.”

“We make games to discover uncharted worlds and mythic characters. We play games to explore the vast fields of imagination, meet strange beings, and get lost in somewhere new. Based in Longmont, CO, we are a three-person team that looks for inventive ways to do more with less, and make something for everyone without sacrificing what made those games we loved as kids great. In order to create games that stay with you they must be built in a place of passion and open creativity.”

Source : Jade Ember Studios

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals