Sony has announced the new PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 that will be available in the form of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon. Do not forget with the announcement of July’s new PlayStation games PS Plus members should remember to add last months games to their library before July 4, 2022. Games for June 2022 included God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

“The all-new PlayStation Plus is now available globally. Today, we’re pleased to share the monthly games that will be included in July for PlayStation Plus. From July 5 to August 1st 2022.”

PlayStation Plus games for July 2022

Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

“In this branching, cinematic horror game from the creator of Until Dawn and The Quarry, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister. All playable characters can live or die, with the choices you make deciding their fate. Experience your terrifying story alone, with a friend online* or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline. “

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PS4/PS5

“An all-new Crash adventure awaits! Dr. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse. Wield four powerful guardians of space and time that give Crash and Coco the power to bend the rules of reality and conquer dangerous obstacles in exciting new ways. And you’ll not only play as the wumping, jumping, marsupial duo: experience things from different perspectives with the one and only Dr. Neo Cortex. Play as Crash, Coco, Tawna, Dingodile, or Dr. Neo Cortex and battle bosses such as N. Gin, Louise, Nitrus Brio, and Nefarious Tropy.”

Source : Sony

