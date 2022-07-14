PlayStation Plus Games for July

This month PlayStation gamers will be able to enjoy Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel’s Avengers as part of the PlayStation Plus Games catalogue. The recently added games have been added to the Game Catalog lineup for the all-new PlayStation Plus games explained Sony and will be available to play for Extra and Premium members on July 19 2022. PlayStation Plus Premium members can also enjoy classic games No Heroes Allowed! (PSP) and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP) which will also be available to play on July 19.

PlayStation Plus Games July

Stray

“Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. See the world through the eyes of a stray and interact with the environment in playful ways, as this lost feline adventurer untangles an ancient mystery to escape and find a way home. “

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

“This expanded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake has been enhanced for PS5, offering extra immersion with the DualSense controller, improved visuals, and comes bundled with FF7R Episode INTERmission, an exhilarating new story as Wutai ninja Yuffie Kisaragi infiltrates Midgar to steal the ultimate materia. “

Marvel’s Avengers

“Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.”

For more information on all the new PlayStation Plus Games that will be added to the catalogue this month jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony

