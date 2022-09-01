PlayStation Plus Games September 2022

PlayStation gamers will be pleased to know that Sony has now revealed the games that will be available via the PlayStation Plus subscription service during September 2022. A selection of games available this month include Need for Speed Heat and Toem for PlayStation Plus Essential, Deathloop and Assassin’s Creed Origins for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. The PlayStation Monthly Games are available to enjoy from September 6th 2022, and Game Catalog and Classics from September 20th 2022.

“It’s been more than two months since the all-new PlayStation Plus completed its launch rollout in late June, and we are pleased to see the positive feedback we’ve gotten from our members. This includes games available on the service, such as Stray, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which are among some of the top games played so far from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. Today, we’re excited to share the lineup we have in store for the month of September that we are adding to both the Monthly Games lineup for all members and Game Catalog for Extra and Premium members on PlayStation Plus. “

PlayStation games Plus Essential | Monthly Games | Available September 6 (until October 3)

Need for Speed Heat | PS4

Granblue Fantasy: Versus | PS4

Toem | PS5

PlayStation games Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog | Available September 20

Deathloop | PS5

Assassin’s Creed Origins | PS4

Watch Dogs 2 | PS4

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | PS4

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition | PS4

Chicory: A Colorful Tale | PS4

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 | PS4, PS5

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX | PS4, PS5

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show | PS4

Rayman Legends | PS4

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition | PS4

PlayStation games Plus Premium | Classics | Available September 20

Syphon Filter 2 | PS1

The Sly Collection | PS3

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time | PS3

Bentley’s Hackpack | PS3

Toy Story 3 | PSP

Kingdom of Paradise | PSP

Need for Speed Heat

“Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed Heat, a white-knuckle street racer, where the lines of the law fade as the sun starts to set. By day, Palm City hosts the Speedhunter Showdown, a sanctioned competition where you earn Bank to customize and upgrade your high-performance cars. At night, ramp up the intensity in illicit street races that build your reputation, getting you access to bigger races and better parts.”

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

“Legendary fighting game studio Arc System Works brings the Granblue Fantasy universe to PlayStation in an action-packed, head-to-head fighter. Granblue Fantasy: Versus features a colorful cast, each with a unique fighting style. Also includes an RPG mode that features an all-new, original story. Play solo or team up with a friend to fight waves of enemies in thrilling action-RPG combat.”

For more details on all the PS games this month via the PlayStation Plus subscription service during September 2022 jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony

