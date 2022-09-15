PS5 Forspoken gameplay reveals more about the world of Athia

If you are interested in learning more about the upcoming action adventure role-playing game Forspoken currently in development by Luminous Productions and to be published by Square Enix early next year. You are sure to enjoy this Forspoken gameplay footage captured on Sony’s PS5 games console by the team over at PlayStation Access.

Forspoken will be officially launching on the January 23rd 2023 and will be available to play on both the PlayStation and Windows platforms. Players take on the role of Frey Holland voiced by Ella Balinska, a young woman who is magically transported from her home in New York City to the fantasy world of Athia.

“Rob recently had the opportunity to play upcoming action adventure epic Forspoken, and loved his time with the game. So much so, he’s made a video all about it! Here are 5 things you absolutely must do during your adventures throughout Athia – from magical parkour to powerful spells and deep exploration, the fantastical world has so much to offer.”

“According to director Takeshi Aramaki, the gameplay will be focused on terrain traversal speed and fluidity.Square Enix also described the game as a “narrative-driven adventure”. The character will exist in an open world game format where players are able to travel anywhere at any time. The player character, Frey, has access to a variety of magical spells. Following each combat encounter, the player will earn experience points.”

“Frey’s cloak can be upgraded in order to improve her combat efficiency and stats, while applying nail polish unlocks special abilities. The player can also craft new items, or rest at a safe location in order to restore health. While the player is exploring the game world, they may encounter a “breakstorm”, a scenario similar to a horde mode in which waves of demonic creatures spawn and attack Frey. The storm will end with the appearance of a named boss character.”

