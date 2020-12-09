Project Athia will be a PlayStation exclusive for two years confirms Square Enix

Square Enix has revealed more details about their new gaming project Project Athia this week, confirming that the project will be exclusive to the PlayStation platform for two years before rolling out to other platforms. Check out the Project Athia teaser released by Square Enix earlier this year for a glimpse at what you can expect from Project Athia.

“A thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure from SQUARE ENIX’s new studio, Luminous Productions. Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions’ philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art. With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay.”

Source : PlayStation : Kit Guru

