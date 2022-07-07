God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition unboxed

If you are considering pre-ordering the new God of War Ragnarok game launching in a few months time on November 9, 2022 you might be interested in the Collector’s Edition which is being made available when preorders open on July 15, 2022 at 10:00 am Local Time or 10am Eastern Time for North America. Sony has created an official unboxing video providing a glimpse at what you can expect in the mammoth box and features Ryan Hurst, the motion capture and voice actor of Thor.

God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition

“Santa Monica Studio Art Director Rafael Grassetti and Ryan Hurst, the motion capture and voice actor of Thor, unbox the Collector’s and Jötnar Editions. Watch as they share both insight and experiences from the team’s journey of putting together these unmissable, limited-edition collector’s items. For an in-depth look at each of the items and some of the background behind their creation, check out the unboxing video below. “

“As you’ve seen in the above video, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition comes housed in a beautiful box representing the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. This shrine was of the triptychs that Kratos and Atreus came across in God of War (2018), depicting the tale of a powerful seer, the Giant Sorceress called Gróa, who was the first to have a vision of Ragnarök. “

For full details on all the different edition that will be available for the God of War Ragnarok and what they include jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony

