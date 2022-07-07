God of War Ragnarok game launches on PlayStation Nov 9th 2022

A new trailer and release date for the upcoming God of War Ragnarok game has been announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment this week confirming the new action adventure game will be available to play from November 9, 2022, on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game is the ninth instalment in the God of War series and is a direct sequel to the God of War game launched back in 2018.

God of War Ragnarok offers a storyline loosely based on North mythology and will be set in ancient Scandinavia and feature series protagonists Kratos and his teenage son Atreus. Check out the cinematic teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline and characters.

God of War Ragnarok

“Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move… Serving as the finale to the Norse era of the series, the game will cover Ragnarök, a series of events that bring about the end of days, and depicts the deaths of some of the Norse gods, which was foretold to happen in the previous game after Kratos killed the Æsir god Baldur.”

Source : Sony

