Yurukill The Calumniation Games demo now available launches July 5th 2022

With the launch date for the highly anticipated Yurukill: The Calumniation Games game less than a month away and the release date set for July 5 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Daniel Yambot from NIS America has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from the game as well as announcing that a demo is available today for you to try out before you part with your hardened cash. Check out the one-minute teaser trailer below to learn more about what you have to do to survive the trials of Yurukill Land.

Escape Adventure: Explore the attractions and find clues and evidence to prove your innocence.

Explore the attractions and find clues and evidence to prove your innocence. High Speed Quiz: Dive into the details of your alleged crimes as you fly through a futuristic sub-space.

Dive into the details of your alleged crimes as you fly through a futuristic sub-space. Shoot ‘Em Up: Put your piloting skills to the test as you destroy enemy ships, dodge attacks, and gather power-ups, all while continuing to unravel the details of the case as you fly along.

Put your piloting skills to the test as you destroy enemy ships, dodge attacks, and gather power-ups, all while continuing to unravel the details of the case as you fly along. Prejudice Synapse: Use the evidence you acquire during the adventure sections to destroy the prejudices lurking in their heads, and free them from the notion that you, the Prisoner, are guilty.

Use the evidence you acquire during the adventure sections to destroy the prejudices lurking in their heads, and free them from the notion that you, the Prisoner, are guilty. Mind Maze: Complete the sentences relating to each incident and clear a way through the labyrinth of thoughts.

Complete the sentences relating to each incident and clear a way through the labyrinth of thoughts. Boss Battle: Survive your Executioner’s interrogation and prove your innocence. Blast your way through defenses and weapons generated by the Executioner’s doubts, assumptions, and force of will in order to prevail and unveil the truth!

Yurukill The Calumniation Games

“Yurukill: The Calumniation Games centers around Sengoku Shunju, a man who wakes up in a prison cell with no recollection of how he got there. A masked woman named Binko suddenly appears before him and explains the situation at hand: “Prisoner, Sengoku Shunju: convicted of murder! He’s serving a 999 year sentence! That’s far and away the longest sentence out of all our Prisoners!”

Sengoku is charged with arson and murder—for the death of 21 people by immolation, including Rina’s family. And now he finds himself in Yurukill Land, the aforementioned ‘amusement park’ where accused criminals (Prisoners) and the victims of their crimes (Executioners) must pair up to face its twisted attractions and trials.”

“Besides Sengoku, there are four other groups of Prisoners and their respective Executioners who find themselves in Yurukill Land: the Death Dealing Duo, the Crafty Killers, the Sly Stalkers, and the Peeping Toms. There are six Prisoners and five Executioners taking part in the games, comprising five teams total. The Prisoners hope to overcome the challenges so that they may be pardoned. But should the Executioners win, their wishes will be granted, and at long last they will be able to avenge their loved ones. Along the way, all manner of secrets will be unearthed as the teams face each attraction.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals