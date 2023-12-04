Simply NUC Onyx powerful small form factor PC performance tests

Following on from our hands-on review of the Simply NUC Onyx mini PC ETA Prime has carried out a few performance tests and created in interesting video providing an overview of what the small form factor PC is capable of. Despite its small stature, the Simply NUC Onyx is built to perform.

It’s equipped with a processor that boasts 14 cores and 20 threads, making it a breeze to handle everything from photo editing to video processing. And when it comes to everyday tasks like browsing the internet, this Mini PC does so with remarkable speed and efficiency.

Storage is often a concern with smaller PCs, but not with the Simply NUC Onyx. It offers up to 16TB of storage, ensuring you have ample room for all your files and projects. The device supports both a traditional 2.5-inch drive and a cutting-edge M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. This flexibility allows you to tailor your storage to your specific needs. And with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, multitasking is smoother than ever.

Simply NUC Onyx performance

Connectivity is key in today’s tech landscape, and the Simply NUC Onyx doesn’t disappoint. It’s outfitted with a range of ports, including USB 2.0, USB 3.2, HDMI, 2.5 GB Ethernet, and even USB 4 ports. This means you can connect all your essential devices directly to the Mini PC without the need for additional adapters. Plus, the onboard Intel Iris Xe graphics deliver crisp visuals for 4K content and light gaming.

Wireless technology is also top-notch in the Simply NUC Onyx, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 providing fast and reliable connections. The Mini PC runs on Windows 11, offering a modern and secure environment for all your computing needs.

Onyx mini PC

For those who like to keep their tech up-to-date, the Simply NUC Onyx is a dream. It’s designed for easy access to its internal components, making upgrades and maintenance a simple task. This ensures that your Mini PC can evolve with your needs and stay at the forefront of performance.

The Simply NUC Onyx also gives you control over its power and performance. Through the BIOS settings, you can adjust the Mini PC to your preferences, whether you’re looking for energy efficiency or maximum power. It’s been shown to hold its own against larger systems, proving that you don’t need a big tower to get big results.

Gamers haven’t been forgotten either. While the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics are capable on their own, the Simply NUC Onyx can also connect to an external GPU via USB 4. This expands its capabilities, making it a suitable choice for both work and play.

Energy efficiency is another highlight of the Simply NUC Onyx. It comes with a 12-watt power supply and offers adjustable power modes. This allows you to find the perfect balance between conserving energy and harnessing the full potential of the Mini PC.

The Simply NUC Onyx is a testament to the strides made in compact computing. It combines a formidable CPU, extensive storage, and flexible connectivity in a package that’s perfect for those who value a clutter-free workspace. Whether you’re a professional in need of a capable machine or someone looking for a powerful home computing solution, the Simply NUC Onyx is worth your attention. It’s a small device that’s big on possibilities, ready to tackle whatever you throw its way.



