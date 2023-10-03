AAEON UP Squared i12 Edge mini PC officially launches

The technology world is abuzz with the launch of the UP Squared i12 Edge mini PC by AAEON’s UP brand. This new addition to the market is the smallest mini PC in the UP lineup to host 12th Generation Intel Core processors, making it a powerful tool in a compact package. Measuring just 130 mm x 94 mm x 68 mm, the UP Squared i12 Edge is designed with industrial automation applications in mind, such as AGV and IoT Gateway.

One of the standout features of the UP Squared i12 Edge is its support for a wide range of peripheral device interfaces. The mini PC comes equipped with two USB Type-A ports, one USB-C port, and dual-stacked RJ-45 ports for gigabit ethernet connectivity. This array of interfaces allows for seamless integration with a variety of devices, making it a versatile solution for many industrial automation needs.

UP Squared i12 Edge mini PC

The UP Squared i12 Edge also supports CNVi via its M.2 2230 E-Key interface. This feature makes it suitable for wireless data exchange with retrofitted factory equipment in the manufacturing sector. This capability can significantly streamline operations and improve efficiency in a manufacturing setting.

12th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron® Processor SoC

Up to 16GB Onboard LPDDR5

Up to 128GB Onboard SSD

M.2 2230 E-Key/M.2 2280 M-Key/SATA III x 1

1GbE x 2

HDMI 1.4b x 1, DP 1.2 x 1, DP 1.4a via USB Type-C x 1

USB 3.2 x 3 (Type A x 2, Type C x 1)

Audio Jack x 1 (Line out + Mic in)

12V DC-in

TPM 2.0

In addition to its impressive connectivity options, the UP Squared i12 Edge also supports AI modules through an M.2 2280 M-Key slot. This feature enhances the capabilities of its CPU lineup, which includes up to i7 SKUs from the 12th Generation Intel Core platform. The inclusion of AI module support allows the Mini PC to handle more complex tasks and applications, further expanding its potential uses.

Storage is another area where the UP Squared i12 Edge shines. The Mini PC comes with up to 128 GB of onboard storage via an SSD and includes support for SATA at 6 Gb/s. The M.2 2280 M-Key slot can also accommodate a four-lane PCIe Gen 4.0 module and NVMe, providing system integrators with increased flexibility.

For display connectivity, the UP Squared i12 Edge includes an HDMI 1.4b/DP 1.2 stack connector and DP 1.4a via the system’s USB Type-C port. These options ensure that the Mini PC can be easily connected to a variety of display devices, making it a versatile choice for many different settings.

The UP Squared i12 Edge is also suitable for deployments requiring edge functionality. For example, it can be used in smart parking management solutions that require Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR). The system’s choice of VESA or Wall Mounting configurations further facilitates deployment options, making it a flexible solution for a wide range of applications.

The latest mini PC by AAEON’s UP brand is a compact, powerful, and versatile solution for industrial automation applications. With its support for 12th Generation Intel Core Processors, wide range of peripheral device interfaces, and impressive storage and display connectivity options, it is set to make a significant impact in the market.

Source: AAEON



