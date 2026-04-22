One UI 8.5 Beta 10 is Here: Samsung Finally Brings S26 AI Features to Older Galaxy Phones

Samsung has officially rolled out the One UI 8.5 Beta 10 update for the Galaxy S25 series, bringing a host of features that were previously exclusive to the Galaxy S26. This update introduces advanced AI-powered tools, significant performance enhancements, and critical bug fixes, effectively narrowing the gap between older and newer Galaxy devices. As the final beta before the stable release, which is expected in May, this update underscores Samsung’s commitment to improving the user experience across its ecosystem. By extending these features to older models, Samsung ensures that its devices remain relevant and competitive in a rapidly evolving market. The video below from AppX gives us more details on the latest beta.

AI-Powered Features: Enhancing Everyday Use

The One UI 8.5 update introduces a range of AI-driven tools designed to make your device smarter, more intuitive and better equipped to handle everyday tasks. These features, once exclusive to the Galaxy S26, are now accessible to Galaxy S25 users, offering enhanced functionality and convenience.

Audio Eraser: This innovative tool reduces background noise in audio recordings, making it ideal for clearer voice memos, interviews, or professional use. It also integrates seamlessly with third-party apps, providing flexibility for various applications.

This innovative tool reduces background noise in audio recordings, making it ideal for clearer voice memos, interviews, or professional use. It also integrates seamlessly with third-party apps, providing flexibility for various applications. Creative Studio: A comprehensive suite for creating personalized content such as stickers, wallpapers and greeting cards. With S Pen support and customizable aspect ratios, this tool enables users to design with precision and creativity, catering to both casual and professional needs.

A comprehensive suite for creating personalized content such as stickers, wallpapers and greeting cards. With S Pen support and customizable aspect ratios, this tool enables users to design with precision and creativity, catering to both casual and professional needs. AI Call Screening: An intelligent assistant that screens incoming calls, displays detailed caller information and helps you decide whether to answer or block. This feature enhances privacy and minimizes interruptions from spam or unknown callers, making it a valuable addition for busy users.

These AI-powered features not only improve the overall user experience but also demonstrate Samsung’s focus on integrating practical, user-friendly innovations into its devices.

Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

The One UI 8.5 Beta 10 update addresses several user-reported issues, making sure a smoother and more reliable experience. These fixes enhance the overall functionality of the Galaxy S25 series, resolving common pain points and improving device stability.

Eliminated delays and black screens during incoming calls, significantly improving call reliability.

Resolved proximity sensor errors that previously disrupted phone calls, making sure seamless communication.

Fixed green line artifacts in 4K HDR video recordings when using third-party apps, enhancing video quality.

Improved Bluetooth stability, reducing connection drops and delivering better audio quality during calls and media playback.

Enhanced multi-touch responsiveness is particularly beneficial for gaming and multitasking scenarios.

These updates reflect Samsung’s dedication to addressing user feedback and maintaining high standards of performance and reliability across its devices.

New App Features and System Updates

In addition to bug fixes, the One UI 8.5 update introduces new features to existing apps and system components, further enriching the user experience and expanding the capabilities of the Galaxy S25 series.

Expert RAW App: A new “Ocean Mode Virtual Reflector” feature enhances photography by capturing water scenes with greater detail, improved reflections and more accurate color representation. This addition is particularly appealing to photography enthusiasts.

A new “Ocean Mode Virtual Reflector” feature enhances photography by capturing water scenes with greater detail, improved reflections and more accurate color representation. This addition is particularly appealing to photography enthusiasts. Google Play System Update: Although still on the February patch, this update ensures compatibility with the latest Android services and apps, maintaining seamless integration with the broader Android ecosystem.

These updates not only add new functionality but also ensure that the Galaxy S25 remains compatible with evolving software standards, extending its usability and relevance.

Performance and Interface Enhancements

The One UI 8.5 Beta 10 update places a strong emphasis on optimizing system performance and refining user interface animations. These improvements result in smoother transitions between apps, faster response times, and a more polished overall experience. Key enhancements include:

Streamlined animations that make navigation feel more fluid and responsive.

Optimized resource allocation to improve battery life and reduce overheating during intensive tasks.

Enhanced app launch speeds, making sure quicker access to frequently used applications.

These performance and interface upgrades not only enhance usability but also help older devices like the Galaxy S25 remain competitive with newer models, effectively extending their lifespan and value.

What’s Next: Stable Release in May

Samsung is set to release the stable version of One UI 8.5 in early May, finalizing the features and improvements introduced during the beta program. This stable release will make the new tools, bug fixes and performance enhancements available to a wider audience, making sure that more users can benefit from the update. By extending Galaxy S26 innovations to older devices, Samsung demonstrates its dedication to delivering value and innovation across its product lineup.

The One UI 8.5 update is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to enhancing the user experience, making sure that even older devices remain powerful, versatile and capable of meeting the demands of modern users. Whether you’re a creative professional, a photography enthusiast, or simply looking for a more reliable device, this update ensures that your Galaxy S25 continues to be a valuable tool in your daily life.

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Source & Image Credit: AppX



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