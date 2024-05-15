Settings to Check After Updating to iOS 17.5

Updating to iOS 17.5 unlocks a range of exciting new features and enhancements designed to elevate your iPhone experience. To fully capitalize on these improvements, it’s crucial to review and fine-tune several key settings on your device. This includes ensuring your applications are up-to-date, checking for carrier updates, leveraging the innovative Repair State feature, and optimizing settings for Apple News+ and battery life. By taking a few moments to address these areas, you can ensure a seamless transition to iOS 17.5 and enjoy the full benefits of this powerful update.

Keep Your Apps Current

One of the first steps after updating to iOS 17.5 is to ensure all your applications are running their latest versions. App developers frequently release updates to improve compatibility, fix bugs, and introduce new features that align with the latest iOS capabilities. To update your apps:

Open the App Store on your device

Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner

Scroll down to see a list of available updates

Update individual apps or tap “Update All”

By keeping your apps current, you can prevent crashes, enhance performance, and ensure you’re taking full advantage of the latest features and improvements.

Stay Connected with Carrier Updates

In addition to updating your apps, it’s important to check for any available carrier updates after installing iOS 17.5. These updates are designed to maintain and optimize your device’s network performance and connectivity. To check for carrier updates:

Navigate to Settings > General > About

If an update is available, you will see a prompt to install it

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update process

By installing the latest carrier updates, you ensure your device is equipped to take advantage of the most recent network optimizations and features provided by your mobile carrier.

Secure Your Device with the Repair State Feature

iOS 17.5 introduces an innovative new feature called Repair State, designed to enhance device security during repairs. This feature allows you to set your device for repair without disabling Find My or compromising stolen device protection. To enable Repair State:

Open the Find My app on your device

Follow the in-app instructions to set your device to Repair State

Provide the repair technician with the generated Repair Code

By utilizing the Repair State feature, you can confidently send your device for repairs without worrying about potential security risks or losing the ability to locate your device if it’s lost or stolen.

Enjoy Offline Access to Apple News+

For Apple News+ subscribers, iOS 17.5 introduces a highly anticipated offline mode. This feature allows you to download your favorite stories, magazines, puzzles, and audio stories for offline reading or listening. To enable automatic downloads:

Open the Apple News app on your device

Navigate to the Apple News settings

Turn on the “Automatic Downloads” option

With offline mode enabled, you can stay informed and entertained even when you don’t have an internet connection, making it perfect for commutes, flights, or any time you’re without Wi-Fi or cellular data.

Extend Your Battery Life

Optimizing battery life is a top priority for many iPhone users, and iOS 17.5 offers several settings to help you get the most out of your device’s battery. Start by reviewing your Privacy settings:

Go to Settings > Privacy

Turn off Journal suggestions and tracking options

Additionally, consider adjusting other settings that can impact battery life, such as:

Reducing screen brightness

Disabling background app refresh for non-essential apps

Limiting location services access for apps that don’t require it

By fine-tuning these settings, you can significantly extend your device’s battery life, allowing you to enjoy your iPhone’s features for longer between charges.

Updating to iOS 17.5 is an exciting step that brings a host of new possibilities to your iPhone experience. By taking a few moments to review and adjust key settings, such as updating your apps, checking for carrier updates, enabling the Repair State feature, activating offline mode for Apple News+, and optimizing your battery life, you can ensure a smooth transition and get the most out of this powerful update. Embrace the enhancements and enjoy the elevated functionality that iOS 17.5 brings to your device.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



