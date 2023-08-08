Flipper Zero hacking multitool app store opens

The Flipper Zero, a portable, open-source multitool, is a game-changer in the world of hacking tools. This device, inspired by the pwnagotchi project, is not only designed for everyday use but also boasts a robust case and handy buttons, making it a practical and durable companion for tech geeks.

Initially launched through a Kickstarter campaign, the Flipper Zero arrived with basic functionality software. However, it also opened the door for developers to write their own apps, adding a layer of customization to the device. Now, the company behind the Flipper Zero has taken a significant leap forward by launching an app store. This store, built into the official Android and iOS apps for the device, offers around 100 free and open-source apps, further enhancing the device’s versatility.

Open source app store

The app store is a treasure trove of possibilities for the Flipper Zero. It includes apps that transform the device into a remote control for a smartphone camera, a tuning fork, an Xbox IR controller, a barcode generator, a metronome, and even a gaming console for a few simple games.

Capable of interacting with a wide range of digital systems. From radio protocols and access control systems to hardware, the Flipper Zero can seamlessly connect and communicate. Its user-friendly design allows it to be controlled from a 5-Position directional pad. One of the standout features of the Flipper Zero is its old-school LCD screen. Despite its retro appeal, the screen is anything but outdated, offering ultra-low power consumption. This device also houses a Sub-1 GHz Transceiver, transforming it into a powerful transceiver with an impressive range of up to 50 meters.

Flipper Zero hacking multitool

The Flipper Zero’s capabilities extend to reading, cloning, and emulating low-frequency proximity cards used in older access control systems. It also features a built-in NFC module, enabling it to interact with NFC-enabled devices. Furthermore, it comes equipped with a Bluetooth Low Energy module, allowing it to connect to third-party devices and smartphones.

The device’s versatility is further showcased by its infrared transmitter, which can control electronics such as TVs, air conditioners, and stereo systems. It even has a built-in library of common TV vendor command sequences and an IR receiver that can save signals to the library.

Storage is no issue for the Flipper Zero. It can store heavy data on an SD card, including remotes codes, signal databases, dictionaries, image assets, and logs. For hardware enthusiasts, the device can be connected to any piece of hardware using GPIO for control and debugging.

The Flipper Zero also has a built-in 1-Wire connector to read iButton contact keys. It can store IDs to the memory, write IDs to blank keys, and even emulate the key itself. The device’s unique contact pad design on the corner doubles as a reader and a probe to connect to iButton sockets.

The Flipper Zero is a multi-faceted hacking tool that combines functionality, versatility, and user-friendly design. Whether you’re a seasoned pentester or a tech enthusiast, this device is a must-have addition to your toolkit.

