U.S. Justice Department is Suing Apple

In a groundbreaking move, the United States has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Apple, accusing the company of maintaining an illegal monopoly in the smartphone market. This legal challenge centers around the iPhone and its ecosystem, which the U.S. Justice Department claims stifles competition and innovation.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.