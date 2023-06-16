How to hide your number on the iPhone

If you value your privacy and wish to make calls without revealing your phone number, then you have come to the right place. Our guide has been designed to provide you with all the information you need to hide your number on your iPhone and make calls with complete anonymity.

The ability to conceal your phone number can be an incredibly useful feature, especially when making calls to unknown numbers or when you simply do not wish to disclose your personal information. By using this feature, you can make calls with confidence, knowing that your private information is not being exposed to anyone else.

There are times when you want to make a call but you do not want the person you are calling to know your telephone number. For example, you may be calling a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your telephone number.

It is important to note that the method for hiding your number on an iPhone may differ depending on the country you are in. Each country has its own regulations and requirements when it comes to concealing your phone number. Therefore, it is essential to understand the specific rules in your country before attempting to hide your number on your iPhone.

Fortunately, there are various methods available that you can use to hide your number on your device, regardless of where you are. For instance, some countries require a specific code to be dialed before the phone number, while others may require you to go into the settings of your device to activate the feature, you can see more details on these below.

How do I hide my number on the iPhone?

There are two ways to hide the number on your iPhone when you want to make a call but do not want the person on the other end to know your telephone number. This can be useful when making calls to companies that you do not want to give your telephone number.

You can either set up your iPhone to permanently hide your number, this means that for every call you make your telephone number is not given out.

The second method is to hide your number only on specific calls, this can be done by putting in a number before the telephone number you want to call. The number you will need for this varies by country.

How do I permanently hide your number on the iPhone?

To permanently hide your telephone number from being given out when making a call, you will need to change the settings on your iPhone.

This can be done by going to the Settings app on your iPhone, then selecting Phone, and then Show My Caller ID, selecting the toggle to the offsetting and your number will not be hidden on each telephone call you make on your iPhone.

How do I temporarily hide your number on the iPhone?

This can be done for each telephone call you make, if you are in the USA then you need to put #31# in front of the telephone number. For example, if you want to call Apple in the USA with the telephone number 800–692–7753 then you would need to dial #31# 800–692–7753.

The number you need to put in front of the telephone number in the UK is slightly different. You need to dial 141 followed by the telephone number. So if you were calling Apple in the UK with the telephone number 0800 048 0408 you need to dial 141 0800 048 0408.

The feature of making calls without disclosing your telephone number is not only simple but also extremely useful in many situations. Personally, I have found myself using this feature numerous times when reaching out to companies and organizations to inquire about various products and services. With the option of withholding my caller ID, I can ask questions and gather information without the fear of receiving unsolicited phone calls in the future.

Undoubtedly, this feature has become an essential tool for anyone who values their privacy and wants to maintain control over who has access to their phone number. It allows individuals to communicate freely without any unwanted consequences, making it a popular choice for people from all walks of life.

We hope that this guide has provided you with the necessary information to take advantage of this feature, and we encourage you to explore its many benefits. If you have any further questions or tips regarding this topic, please feel free to share them with us in the comments section below. You can find out more information about how to do this over at Apple’s website.

Image Credit: Yura Fresh



