Microsoft Designer AI graphic design app preview now available

If you are searching for a way to create visually appealing designs quickly and efficiently you might be interested in Microsoft Designer a relatively new AI graphic design application which launched last year. The design application has been created to provide users within easy way to create graphics even if you have no design experience.

A free preview of the AI graphic design app is available to try out on the official Designer website before it is officially launched worldwide. Check out the video below to learn more about how the artificial intelligent graphic design software can help you create a wide variety of innovative and unique artwork to help expand your small business or online presence.

“Turn words into designs, from just a short description, Designer can quickly generate original and editable designs, created just for you. Get help with layout, as you add new elements, Designer provides smart layout suggestions that expertly integrate new elements. Get attention on social media, based on your goals, Designer can write hashtags and captions that get attention on social media. Share efficiently to all major platforms.”

“Designer has all the tools you’d expect, plus a few A1 superpowers. Generate stunning designs and original images just by typing what you want. Get writing assistance and automatic layout suggestions for anything you add. Designer can even propose captions and hashtags to make social media sharing effortless.”

As soon more information is made available when the Microsoft Designer AI graphic design app will be available worldwide we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the official Microsoft website for more details and to try out the new AI wizard..

