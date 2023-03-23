ChatGPT recorder and printer project

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and those interested in learning more about how to use the new artificial intelligence ChatGPT in projects. Are sure to enjoy this new loud printer project published to the Hackster.io website this month and created by Hackster.io member Gavin. Powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2040 and equipped with a WIZnet WizFi360-EVB-Pico the project allows you to print all the conversations processed with ChatGPT and store store them on an SD card.

ChatGPT recorder and printer

“ChatGPT, as the earliest OPEN AI program open to ordinary users, has been warmly welcomed by everyone since its launch, and currently has more than 100 million users. At present, ChatGPT also launched an API for users to use. I use wizfi360 as http client to send ChatGPT API request and get an answer. WizFi360 is a WiFi module, which can connect to WiFi through commands and perform TCP or TCP (SSL) connections. I have used it many times and it is very convenient. RP2040 acts as an MCU, after get todolist info from wizfi360, it performs data processing and print it out.”

If you would like to build your very own ChatGPT recorder and printer Gavin has provided full instructions and has class the project with an Advanced build skill level. For full instructions jump over to the official Hackster.io project page by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals