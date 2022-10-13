New Microsoft Designer and Image Creator design apps launched

As well as announcing its new hardware in the form of the new Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ Desktop workstation and touchscreen canvas, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 tablet. Microsoft has also introduce new design and creativity applications in the form of the release of Microsoft Designer and Image Creator. Microsoft Designer is a new graphic design app in Microsoft 365 powered by “best-in-class” artificial intelligence says Microsoft. “Including DALL∙E 2, and it’s engineered to bring your creative visions to life“.

“This is an amazing example of the power of cloud-based AI and what it means expressed through an application. Designer helps you create from your own content or ideas and makes it easy to design social media posts, invitations and much more, fast. It also automatically helps you get a variety of unique images and designs that are generated just for you. I’m so excited for this app, it’s going to be a game changer for me personally.”

Microsoft Designer

“The integration of Microsoft AI and DALL∙E 2 in our new Microsoft Designer app is an amazing example of AI assistance blurring the lines between the platform, the device and the cloud all so you can express yourself even better. Saving time and improving creative outcomes, regardless of your level of expertise.”

“We don’t believe technology of this type should be limited to a single app. That’s why we’ll soon be bringing these Microsoft Creator tools – including DALL∙E 2 integration – into Bing and Edge with Image Creator. So you can use your words, not just to search, but to create.”

Source : Microsoft



