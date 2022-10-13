Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet officially launches for “real-world multi-tasking”

Microsoft has today officially launched its new Surface Pro 9 mobile workstation tablet making it available with optional high-speed 5G connectivity and in a choice of new colors. The Surface Pro 9 tablet has been designed to provide users with “real-world multi-tasking” and is an Intel Evo verified device.

Providing up to 50% more performance than the previous Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet providing up to 19 hours of battery life. The ultra-portable, 2-in-1 hybrid tablet is available with a choice of processors the already mentioned 12th Gen Intel Core processor built on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4, or a Microsoft SQ3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity.

” In either case, you’re getting the same iconic Surface Pro form, great performance, all-day battery life4 and Secured-core capabilities. The choice comes down to the combination of scenarios that are most critical to you and how you work, create and connect.”

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

“A Surface display is more than a sheet of glass. It’s a canvas, a journal, a notepad, an editing bay and a cinema screen. It’s a vibrant sheet of pixels that transforms into the combination of experiences that keep you informed, productive, entertained and connected. With incredible levels of quality, performance and versatility, the edge-to-edge display on Surface Pro 9 is stunning. “

“With up to 120Hz refresh rate and a wide range of colors, visual stories are true to life. Underneath the display is an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones and our custom G6 chip that takes inking to the next level with tactile signals. Combined with the new Ink Focus in Microsoft OneNote, or the new GoodNotes app coming in early 2023 to Windows 11, digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper.”

Source : Microsoft



