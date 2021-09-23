Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet officially unveiled with 120Hz Dolby Vision display

After a few specifications were leaked earlier this week Microsoft has finally officially unveiled its new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet revealing that the Windows 11 tablet will feature a 120Hz Dolby Vision display. Combining the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet. Still equipped with the kickstand and a larger 13 inch touchscreen display the Surface Pro 8 will obviously come preloaded with Microsoft’s next-generation operating system Windows 11. Which will be officially launching early next month and available to consumers from October 5th 2021.

Powered by 11th generation Intel Core processors and equipped with a rechargeable battery that can provide up to 16 hours of battery life and when flat can be recharged using Fast Charging technology. The Surface Pro 8 tablet also features dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and supports connections to multiple 4K monitors. Prices start from $1,100 and you can expect the tablet to be made available when Windows 11 launches next month during October 2021.

“Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic Kickstand and detachable Keyboard* with built-in Slim Pen storage and charging.^ Do great things with a larger 13” touchscreen, faster connections with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and extra speed when you need it.”

“Designed to deliver unprecedented levels of performance in an ultra-versatile package, Surface Pro 8 pushes the boundaries of what you expect from your computer. Wireless charging means Surface Slim Pen 2 is ready to go whenever you need it. Secure storage in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard* means you won’t have to go looking for your pen at the bottom of your bag.”





“More power than ever for intensive workloads, combined with built-in active cooling, deliver unprecedented levels of performance in an ultra-portable and versatile package. Stay connected to what matters all day with up to 16 hours of battery life1 and Fast Charging to go from low battery to full faster. Create your ultimate productivity setup with multiple 4K monitors, always have large creative files on hand with an external hard drive, or create a dream gaming setup with an external GPU.”

