Durabook R8 rugged Windows tablet $1,249

If you are in the market for a rugged Windows tablet you might be interested in a new 8 inch tablet powered by 12th generation Intel Core processors launched by Durabook this week. The Durabook R8 tablet is now available to purchase priced at $1249 and comes with a three-year accidental damage warranty.

The R8 tablet features an 8” LCD display offering users a resolution of 1280 by 800 pixels and has been drop tested from 6 feet and is MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G certified. Optional ANSI C1D2 certified with an IP66 dust and water certification is also available. The tablet weighs 1.9 lbs and is equipped with Thunderbolt 4, Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.

Windows Tablet

Running a choice of either Windows 10 or 11 Pro 64-bit operating systems owners also have a choice of processor from Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen) Processor with vPro™ (12M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 2P+8E cores), Intel Core i5-1230U (12th Gen) Processor with vPro (12M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 2P+8E cores) or Intel Pentium Gold Processor 8500 (8M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 1P+4E cores). Each CPU can be supported by up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x memory and storage is provided in the form of a 128GB NVMe PCIe SSD as standard with optional 256, 512, or 1TB PCIe SSD.

“With sustained battery power in mind, the R8 can operate for 8 hours on its replaceable main battery, ensuring professional operatives remain productive in the field. For those who need to work longer, a high-capacity battery with up to 16-hours battery life and bridge battery are available as options, enabling professional workers to use the tablet across several shifts without having to stop and charge.”

“Thanks to its unique design for diverse applications and scenarios, the R8 offers ultimate functionality with its boundless customization capabilities. It features numerous integrated expansion modules for multiple ways to retrieve and transmit information on the move. Optional add-ons include a barcode reader, smart card reader, RFID (NFC) reader, magnet stripe reader, serial port, RJ-45 port and additional USB 3.2 ports. “

Source : Durabook



