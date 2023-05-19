Try 8 Tricks To Fix a “No Internet Connection” Problem

Having trouble connecting to Wi-Fi on your laptop? It might be frustrating when you see “no connection” or “connection is interrupted” on your screens. We are highly dependent on the internet and technology that it feels like life has stopped for some time when the internet connection is stopped. Nothing is more infuriating than trying to get started on some online work and having the laptop refuse to connect to the Wi-Fi network. The problem is familiar to Windows laptops and can be easily fixed.

Check the Wi-Fi network and your laptop independently to see which is at fault. Make that the wireless connection on your laptop is active. Add another device to your wireless network. Fixing the laptop won’t help if another device can join the Wi-Fi network. If it does not establish a connection with the notebook, then the network requires investigation.

Tips To Fix Wifi Connection Issues

We’ve bent over backwards to provide you with some troubleshooting network connection tips that after following them, you should be able to restore communication between your laptop and the wireless network.

Verify the Wi-Fi Switch On Your Laptop’s Actual Hardware

A laptop’s Wi-Fi toggle is most often found at the upper left or right of the keyboard. Look around for the switch and make sure it’s turned on. The “Network & Internet” section of your device’s settings should be double-checked to ensure that Wi-Fi is enabled. To get here, choose the option labelled “Network Connection.” In Windows 10 and 11, the status tab at the bottom will turn blue whenever Wi-Fi is enabled. Disable the Flying Mode

Aeroplane mode is often the culprit, despite being missed. You may have activated this feature because you were away from home for an extended period of time because you didn’t want to be bothered by social media, or because you accidentally pressed the shortcut to do so. Therefore, it is prudent to double-check that the aeroplane mode has been disabled. It’s in the Wi-Fi preferences. When disabled, it will seem greyed out. However, if it is not the case, follow other procedures.

Relaunch Windows Explorer

With no internet connection, life seems stopped. Even if you are able to establish a Wi-Fi connection but cannot open any online sites, you may find that restarting Windows Explorer resolves the problem. To access "Task Manager," press and hold the Control, Shift, and Escape keys simultaneously. Now, find out The "Windows Explorer" file by looking through the processes list. Next, right-click on it and choose "Restart." See whether your Wi-Fi is working again.

Fix “Can’t Connect” To Wireless Networks

If your wireless network is visible but clicking on it results in a “can’t connect” notice, a damaged network profile may be to blame.

To fix this, remove the network and install it again.

To access Windows’ network and internet configuration tools, press the “Start” button, choose “Settings,” and finally, “Network & Internet.” Navigate to “Wi-Fi,” then “Manage Known Networks.” Locate the required wireless network and select “Forget” from the menu.

To save your changes, just close the window. It’s time to reconnect to the Wi-Fi network.

Start the Network Troubleshooter

The Windows Network Troubleshooter is an in-built diagnostic tool for detecting and fixing network connection problems. Simply click “System,” “Troubleshoot,” and then “Other Troubleshooters.” Select “Network Adapter” from the drop-down menu. To start the process, choose “Run.” Click the “Troubleshoot Problems” button. Check the box next to “All Network Adapters” and hit “Next.” If it fails for you, move on to the next tip.

Change the Network’s Frequency Band

Dual-band routers provide you the option of connecting to either the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz network frequencies. Both have their benefits and drawbacks; while 5G hz is typically faster, it doesn’t travel quite as far as 2.4 GHz. If your current network band isn’t functioning, you might try connecting to a different one. Usually, both 2.4G and 5G networks will use the same name, but the suffix will change to reflect the network speed. You might also try switching to a different Wi-Fi channel, perhaps one that has fewer users in your area.

Access Router Setting

To access your router’s settings, use a web browser and type in the IP address printed on the device’s back. Enter the router’s administrative username and password. This data is once again located on the router’s rear. (if it hasn’t been modified)

Access your device’s “Wireless Settings,” which may be buried under the “Advanced Settings” menu. Select “Channels” after disabling “Auto-Connect” entirely.

You may switch Wi-Fi channels if you want. The odds are highest on 1, 6, and 11.

Use The Updated Version

It’s important to remember that the particular steps you need to follow to set up your router may differ depending on the manufacturer. Check the router’s manual or get in touch with the manufacturer if you’re stuck. If your laptop still has problems connecting to Wi-Fi after trying these steps, continue on. From here on out, the going becomes a bit more complicated, but don’t worry; we’ll break everything down into easy-to-follow steps.

Try Rebooting Your Modem

Wi-Fi connection problems can be resolved by rebooting your router and modem since it clears the memory, completes stopped processes, and resets IP assignments.

In most modern homes, the router and modem are combined into a single box, but if yours aren’t, you may need to restart both.

It’s time to disconnect the modem and router. It’s important to know that certain modems might keep working even if you remove them from the wall outlet. To force a restart, you must take out the battery as well.

Final Words

In today’s digital era, nothing can be more daunting than having a poor internet connection especially if you have an important official assignment. Therefore, it is essential that you know the basics of troubleshooting this problem so that you can fix it yourself whenever an internet connection problem arises. We hope that these instructions could help you out.



