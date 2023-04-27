Netgear WiFi 6E USB 3.0 wireless adapter

Netgear has this week introduced its new Nighthawk AXE3000 WiFi 6E USB 3.0 wireless adapter allowing you to easily add wireless connectivity to a wide variety of different devices supporting the latest tri-band WiFi 6E technology. Priced at $100 the Nighthawk AXE3000 is now available to purchase from the official Netgear online store as well as worldwide partners.

Features

– New WiFi 6E enables blazing-fast speeds & more reliable connections.

– Easy setup using the USB 2.0 or 3.0 port on your Windows 10 & 11 PCs. Note: For connecting to the 6GHz WiFi band, Microsoft Windows 11 is required. Microsoft Windows 10 only supports the 2.4 & 5GHz bands.

– Automatically connects to the fastest WiFi available: 2.4GHz, 5GHz, or 6GHz band.††

– Comes with its own USB cradle & adjustable antenna to maximize signal strength

– Super-speed USB 3.0 port, up to 10x faster connection than USB 2.0.

– Works with all standard WiFi networks.

Nighthawk AXE3000 USB wireless adapter

“Nighthawk A8000 instantly upgrades PCs to top internet speeds. Supporting all three WiFi-bands, the Nighthawk A8000 auto-senses the right WiFi band – 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, or the 6 GHz band- delivering speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps so users can enjoy blazing-fast WiFi wherever they are.

Just connect the adapter to a computer’s USB 3.0 port and enjoy efficient data transfer, lag-free gaming and fast HD streaming at home or on the go. NETGEAR’s proprietary, high-efficiency antenna design, which also flips open for greater reception, ensures omni directional coverage and low loss for all three WiFi bands. The compact cradle makes the adapter easy to mount in and around the computer to find the strongest signal possible.”

“For PC users who want to take advantage of the new 6GHz band, an express lane for WiFi 6E-enabled devices, the NETGEAR Nighthawk A8000 is an easy and relatively inexpensive way to boost speeds and upgrade to the latest WiFi specifications without upgrading their PC.

For gamers and non-gamers alike, this first-of-its-kind adapter from NETGEAR provides a faster, more reliable connection to their home WiFi network directly through the USB port. Part of NETGEAR’s leading performance portfolio, A8000 delivers maximum WiFi speed to customers who use it with the company’s premium WiFi 6E routers and mesh systems, including Orbi 960 Series, Nighthawk RAXE300 and RAXE500.”

Source : Netgear





