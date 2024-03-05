Get the Most Out of iOS 17.4: A Guide to the Latest Features

Apple’s iOS 17.4 software update is coming this week, it could land later today and now we have some details on the latest features and changes that are coming to the iPhone in this software release. This latest update, notable for its significant and minor enhancements, promises compatibility with models as far back as the iPhone XS. Let’s delve into what iOS 17.4 has in store for you. The video below from Andrew Clare walks us through the new features coming in this update.

Upon updating, the first change you’ll notice is your profile picture greeting you on the welcome screen. This personal touch, though it has received mixed feedback during its testing phase, marks an effort to make your device feel more uniquely yours right from the start.

For those who integrate music and podcasts into their daily routines, iOS 17.4 introduces a reimagined navigation experience. Apple Music’s “Listen Now” tab has transformed into a “Home” tab, a change mirrored in Apple Podcasts. This modification aims to streamline your access to content. Furthermore, podcast enthusiasts will appreciate the new transcription feature, enhancing accessibility and making it easier to follow along with episodes.

In a groundbreaking shift for users in the European Union, iOS 17.4 opens up Apple’s traditionally closed ecosystem to alternative app stores. This change means you can, for instance, use the Play Store on your iPhone, offering unprecedented flexibility in app sourcing.

Managing your Apple Cash becomes more convenient with the ability to create a virtual card directly from your balance. This feature facilitates smoother online purchases in Safari and other platforms, integrating your Apple Cash funds seamlessly into your digital spending.

The update also introduces a fresh “City Digital” clock widget and an array of new emojis, including full-body characters pointing in various directions, enriching your messaging experience with more expressive and fun visuals.

Battery health monitoring gets an upgrade, too. Instead of a mere percentage, you’ll now see a status indicator, such as “Normal” or “Service,” accompanied by insightful suggestions. This change aims to provide a clearer understanding of your battery’s condition and maintenance needs.

Enhanced stolen device protection features in iOS 17.4 allow you to add a delay on location requests, offering an added layer of security for your peace of mind.

Siri’s capabilities expand as it can now read messages back in multiple languages, depending on your settings. This enhancement underscores Apple’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and versatile user experience.

For automotive enthusiasts, iOS 17.4 brings next-generation CarPlay support with new apps for managing tire pressure, electric vehicle charging, and climate control, making your driving experience smarter and more integrated.

Lastly, security updates to iMessage prepare your device for the future by fortifying it against potential quantum computing threats, ensuring your communications remain secure in the advancing technological landscape.

iOS 17.4 stands as a testament to Apple’s ongoing dedication to enhancing user experience, accessibility, and security, all while embracing new possibilities for app distribution within the EU. The update’s focus on inclusivity and versatility in the iOS ecosystem is a clear signal of Apple’s vision for a more connected and personalized device experience.

As you explore the new features and improvements of iOS 17.4, you will undoubtedly find ways to make your iPhone more integral to your daily life, whether through enhanced personalization, increased security, or the convenience of new functionalities. Embrace the changes and discover how iOS 17.4 can elevate your iPhone experience to new heights.

Source & Image Credit: Andrew Clare



