Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets benchmarked

It looks like Samsun g is getting ready to add a new smartphone to its Galaxy A range with the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.

The handset has recently been benchmarked, which suggests that it could be launching soon, the device will be a budget-friendly 5G handset.

The device was recently listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-A236U and the benchmarks have confirmed some of the specifications of the device.

The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it will feature 4GB of RAM. The exact storage is not known as yet, but we are expecting a number of options.

The device will come with Android 12 and it will feature One UI 4.1, some of the other specifications are expected to be similar to the Galaxy A23 4G.

The Galaxy A23 launched in South Korea back in March and the handset comes with a 50-megapixel main camera, plus a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. We are expecting the same cameras on the 5G version.

It is not clear as yet exactly when Samsung will be launching their new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source MySmartPrice

