Apple Watch Ultra 4’s Secret ‘AppleMesa’ Feature Leaks: No More Passcodes?

The Apple Watch Ultra 4, anticipated to debut in September 2026, is already sparking interest with rumors of notable advancements. From a sleeker design to enhanced performance and security features, this next-generation wearable aims to elevate the smartwatch experience. While the starting price is expected to remain at $799, there is speculation about a potential increase to $899, reflecting the scope of these rumored upgrades. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details on what Apple has planned for the new Apple Watch Ultra.

What’s New: Slimmer Design and Bezel-Less Display

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is rumored to feature a slimmer profile, potentially 10-15% thinner than its predecessor. This design evolution is expected to enhance comfort without compromising the rugged durability that defines the Ultra series. A nearly bezel-less display could further transform the user experience, offering a larger and more immersive screen that enhances both usability and aesthetics. These updates are likely to appeal to users who prioritize a balance between functionality and style in their wearable devices.

Performance Boost: S11 Chip and Longer Battery Life

At the core of the Apple Watch Ultra 4’s performance is the rumored S11 chip, which promises to deliver improved power efficiency and faster processing speeds. This advanced processor could enable the device to handle more demanding tasks while conserving energy. Additionally, a redesigned internal structure may allow for a larger battery, potentially extending usage to nearly two days on a single charge. For users, this means fewer interruptions for charging and more time to focus on fitness tracking, notifications, and other daily activities.

Enhanced Sensors: Greater Accuracy for Health and Fitness

While no entirely new sensors are expected, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 is likely to refine its existing health and fitness tracking capabilities. Improvements in heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, and activity tracking could provide users with more accurate and reliable data. These enhancements are designed to support health and fitness goals, offering better insights into daily activities and overall well-being. Whether you’re monitoring your workouts or keeping an eye on your health metrics, these refinements aim to deliver greater precision and usability.

Touch ID: A New Standard for Wearable Security

One of the most exciting rumored features is the integration of Touch ID. This biometric authentication system could be embedded in the action button, providing a secure and convenient way to unlock the device, authorize payments and access sensitive apps. If implemented, Touch ID would represent a significant step forward in wearable security, giving users peace of mind while performing personal or financial tasks on their smartwatch.

Release Date and Pricing: What to Expect

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is expected to launch in mid-September 2026, aligning with Apple’s traditional release schedule. The starting price is anticipated to remain at $799, consistent with the current Ultra model. However, if all the rumored upgrades are realized, a price increase to $899 may be justified. This pricing strategy reflects Apple’s effort to balance accessibility with the cost of delivering innovative features.

Rumored Apple Watch Ultra 4 Specifications

Category Rumored Specification Key Details Release Date September 2026 Likely alongside iPhone 18. Price $799 – $899 Most sources expect $799, but a sensor-based hike is possible. Dimensions 15% Thinner Case A more “wearable” design while maintaining the 49mm width. Biometrics AppleMesa (Touch ID) Integrated into the Action Button or Side Button. Display 3,500-Nit Tandem OLED MicroLED has been delayed; uses “Tandem” tech for high brightness. Processor S11 (2nm Architecture) Focused on “proactive” AI and massive power efficiency. Battery Life 72+ Hours Aiming for 3 full days in Low Power Mode via the S11 chip. Health Sensors 8-Sensor Array Doubled sensor count for better hypertension detection. Connectivity Global Satellite SOS Expanded satellite messaging without a cellular plan. Storage 64GB Standardizing high capacity for offline maps and music.

Why It Matters

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is shaping up to be a significant evolution in the smartwatch market. With a slimmer design, improved performance, enhanced sensors, and the potential addition of Touch ID, it could set a new standard for wearable technology. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a fitness-focused user, or someone seeking a secure and stylish wearable, the Ultra 4 promises to deliver meaningful upgrades. As the release date approaches, it’s worth evaluating how these features align with your needs and expectations.

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Source: Matt Talks Tech



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