BMW updates a number of models for the summer

BMW has announced that it is updating a number of its models for summer 2022, this includes improved standard equipment levels and more.
This includes updates for the BMW M3 models, the BMW 5 Series range, the BMW 4 series, the BMW X5 and X6 and more.
A number of BMW models have been enhanced with an improved level of standard specification, additional exterior paint choices and improved in-car technology as part of a range of model updates taking effect from summer 2022.
BMW M3 customers now benefit from Live Cockpit Plus as standard, providing a fully digital, customisable 12.3” instrument display, and a high resolution 10.35” Control Display including split screen functionality. The enhanced system now offers BMW M3 customers the latest generation of in-car technology, powered by BMW Operating System 8. Alongside the range of existing exterior paint choices, M3 customers can now also choose BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey Metallic optionally.
M Sport Package Pro is now provided as standard on M Sport models across the BMW 4 Series Coupé, 4 Series Gran Coupé and 4 Series Convertible and BMW i4, offering 19” M Double-spoke B-colour jet black alloy wheels, M adaptive suspension, M Sport brakes with red calipers, Sun Protection glass, M Sport seat belts, M Sport spoiler and Extended high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim.
