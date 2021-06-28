Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus mobile processor unveiled

Qualcomm ins launching an updated version of its flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus. The new processor was made official at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona.

The Snapdragon 888 has been used in many flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S21 and now we can expect to see this new 888 Plus processor in the upcoming new devices.

The updated flagship mobile processor from Qualcomm comes with an updated AI engine and clock speeds of up to 3.0 GHz. The new processor now offers improved performance of around 20% over the Snapdragon 888.

“Snapdragon is synonymous with premium Android experiences. Our latest flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform will help deliver the premium entertainment, connectivity, and gaming experiences users deserve,” said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handset business, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re excited to see OEMs launch with products based on our highest performing platform.”

You can find out more information about the new Snapdragon 888 Plus mobile processor over at the company’s website at the link below. Qualcomm have said that one of the first handsets to get the processor will be the Honor Magic 3 smartphone.

It will be interesting to see some benchmarks on this new processor and see how well it performs compared to the Snapdragon 888.

Source Qualcomm

