Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition smartphone launched

Samsung is launching a new version of its Galaxy S21 smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition is being launched with this years Olympic Games which takes place in Japan,

The device gets some design updates over the standard handsets and it will come with a purple back and a gold camera as can be seen in the photo.

The specifications on this new version of the Galaxy S21 are the same as the standard device, it will only be available with one storage option, although Samsung has not confirmed which storage option yet.

As yet there are no details on how much the Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition will retail for and whether it will be available outside of Japan.

Source MyFixGuide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals