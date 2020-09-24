Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona has been moved to June

Mobile World Congress normally takes place at the end of February and the start of March, this years conference was cancelled due to COVID-19. Mobile World Congress 2021 has been moved to later in the year.

Mobile World Congress 2021 will take place in Barcelona in June and July of 2021, the conference will take place between the 28th of June and the 1st of July.

GSMA today announced a rescheduling of its world-class MWC series for 2021. MWC21 Shanghai will now take place from 23 – 25 February 2021, and MWC21 Barcelona will now take place between 28 June – 1 July 2021.

Moving MWC21 Barcelona, initially scheduled for the first week of March 2021, allows the GSMA to contend with external circumstances related to Covid-19.

The GSMA is committed and investing so that MWC21 Barcelona can go ahead safely and offer the unique, unmissable experience that has made it the world’s most important mobile ecosystem convening platform. MWC21 Barcelona will also have virtual elements to complement the overwhelming demand to convene physically.

Mobile World Congress Shanghai will take place earlier next year between the 23rd and 25th of February.

Source GSMA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals