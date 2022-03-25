Samsung Galaxy A23 launched in South Korea

Samsung is launching their Samsung Galaxy A23 smartphone in South Korea, the device will retail for KRW 374,000, which is about $306 at the current exchange rate.

The new Galaxy A23 will be available from KT, LG Uplus, SKT, and also Samsung direct and it will come in a choice of there colors, blue, black, and white.

The ‘Galaxy A23’ supports a 167.2mm (6.6-inch) FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, so you can enjoy more immersive images.

It has a 50-megapixel main camera that supports OIS (optical image stabilization) on the back. You can take bright and clear photos and videos by minimizing shake even in dark places.

In addition, it is equipped with a quad camera such as a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel close-up camera, so you can take a variety of pictures from portraits to landscapes clearly. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

In addition, the 128GB internal memory as well as the 5,000mAh large-capacity battery allows you to freely use various functions of the smartphone without worrying about the battery, and supports 25W super-fast charging.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

