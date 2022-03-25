Samsung Galaxy A13 launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G launched at the end of last year and now another version of the handset is headed to India, the Galaxy A13 along with the Galaxy A23.

The Galaxy A13 will retail for INR 14,999 in India which is about $195 at the current exchange rate, the Galaxy A23 will cost INR 19,499 which is about $255. There are a number of different models available.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy A13 comes with a 6.6 inch LCD display that has a Full HD resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and the handset features a Samsung Exynos 850 mobile processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAm and a choice of 32GB< 64GB or 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot that can take up to a 1TB card. The device also has a 5,000 mAh battery and 55W fast charging.

The Galaxy A13 comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and four cameras on the back of the device.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for making video calls and taking Selfies, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera. The device will be available in a range of colors including, Blue, Peach, White, and Black.

Source GSM Arena

