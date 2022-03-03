Samsung Galaxy A13 4G press shots leaked

We have been hearing various rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A13 4G smartphone for some time and now some press shots of the handset have leaked.

The press photos give us a look at the design of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and also confirm some of its specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will come with a 6.6 inch LCD display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate.

The device will apparently be powered by a Samsung Exynos 850 processor and it will feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The handset is also rumored to come with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

Other specifications on the new Galaxy A13 4G smartphone will include a 5,000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging, plus it will feature four cameras on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front.

The four rear cameras will include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there will be an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

The device is expected to retail for around €200 and it will be available in three colors, white, blue, and black.

Source Winfuture

