Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets durability tested

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, we have already seen a range of videos of the handset, now we have a durability test.

The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone through a range of tests. The tests include a scratch test for the display and casing, a bend test, and a burn test, lets’s find out how the handset performs.

As we can see from the video the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra manages to pass the tests, with no major damage to the device.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.8 inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Samsung Exynos 2200 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 depending on your location, it also comes with various RAM and storage options from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The handset features a 40-megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies and for making video calls, on the back of the device there is a 108-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a two 10 megapixel telephoto cameras. The handset also features a 5000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals