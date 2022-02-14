Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max camera test (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone launched last week and now we gave a camera test of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The video below from SuperSaf tests the camera on the new Galaxy S22 Ultra side by side with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Let’s find out which of the two flagship cameras come out on top.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 108-megapixel wide angle camera as the main camera, there is also a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera, plus a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 40-megapixel camera for Selfies.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a TOF 3D LiDAR scanner. On the front of the handset, there is a 12-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

As we can see from the video both of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max, both handsets produce great photos and videos, although overall it looks the new Galaxy S22 ultra may have a slight edge over the iPhone. Although you won’t go wrong with either handset when it comes to the cameras. It will be interesting to see how the Galaxy S22 Ultra compares to the iPhone 14 when it launches later this year.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf

