Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra shown off on video

Samsung has made its three new flagship android smartphones official, the top model is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the handset comes with an S Pen and is designed to replace the Galaxy Note.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with some impressive specs, now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

The handset comes with either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a Samsung Exynos 2200, it also has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes with some high-end cameras, these include four rear cameras and a single camera on the front.

The four rear cameras include a 108-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a two 10 megapixel telephoto cameras. On the front of the handset, there is a 40-megapixel camera for Selfies.

Samsung’s new flagship smartphone comes with Android 12 and one UI 4.1, it also has a 45W battery and One UI 4.1, prices for the handset start at $1,199 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

