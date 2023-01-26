Base portable outdoor stove from $99

If you are searching for a small yet portable outdoor stove for your next camping expedition or holiday you might be interested in a new design called Base. The small compact form factor has a footprint no larger than an A4 piece of paper and can be used for grilling , skewering , teppanyaki , hot pot , steaming , smoking , and hot sake if so desired. Early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $99 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

With a compact modular structure that can be placed on a tabletop and a functional design that is easy to clean, you can easily use it not only at camp but also in the garden. It is an item that provides a luxurious outdoor experience that is a little different from usual. With “+Base”, outdoor cooking is limitless. Of course, it can be “steamed”, “simmered”, “fried”, and “smoked” as well as “baked”, so the range of dishes that can be made will expand depending on your ingenuity.

Outdoor stove

“At “+Base”, you can enjoy authentic charcoal-grilled skewers. You don’t have to worry about rolling by placing the skewer in the groove of the body. I aimed for exquisitely grilled yakitori like a skewer restaurant. *When grilling using the edge of the main body, skewers of 20 cm or longer are recommended. Use an extra-thick plate to make an exquisite steak or hamburger. By using an extra-thick plate that has excellent heat storage and heat retention, the ingredients are baked evenly and juicy, confining the umami. “

With the assumption that the Base crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Base portable outdoor stove project observe the promotional video below.

“In addition to the popular smoked food, you can also enjoy steamed food in the same module. Nikuman is fluffy, and shumai is juicy. It’s a perfect menu for camping on a cold day. *Steamed food and smoked food require the purchase of a “full set” or “basic set” + “[single item] Nokanro/Nabe module”.”

Source : Kickstarter





