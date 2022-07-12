Sony X-Series wireless speaker range expands

Sony has this week added three new models to its X-Series wireless speaker range in the form of the SRS-XG300 with powerful and high-quality sound, and SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 offering a wider listening area thanks to a Line-Shape Diffuser.

All three wireless speakers have been designed to be portable and feature Sony’s unique X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Dual Passive Radiators, enabling them to produce “punchier bass with less distortion bringing high-quality sound and powerful sound pressure that will keep the energy going all night long” says Sony.

Fully charged, the SRS-XG300 offers up to 25 hours of play, the SRS-XE300 offers up to 24 hours of play, while the SRS-XE200 offers up to 16 hours of play. As well as featuring Quick Charging technology which is capable of providing up to 70 minutes of playback from just a quick 10 minute charge.

The XG300 wireless speaker will be priced at $350, while the XE300 will be priced at $200 and the XE200 priced at $130 all of which will be available to purchase from July 12, 2022 onwards from authorized dealers worldwide.

“The SRS-XG300 delivers deep, club-like bass and clear high frequency audio thanks to the integrated Front Tweeter and MEGA BASS features. If the listener wants to move from the club to the concert, thanks to LIVE SOUND, the SRS-XG300 can recreate that unique atmosphere and let them relive their favorite live performances over and over. For those that prefer their party with some added color, listeners can switch on the SRS-XG300’s ambient illumination that synchronizes the speaker’s lighting to the beat of the music.”

“With the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200, sound can reach the whole party with the help of Sony’s unique Line-Shape Diffuser technology. Inspired by the audio systems used at professional concerts, Sony’s unique Line-Shape Diffuser distributes sound evenly, reaching wider and further so the listener’s friends in the same location can dance to the same favorite tracks being played, all while enjoying the same high sound quality.”

“With the recommended vertical layout on the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200, listeners can enjoy the full sound benefits of the Line-Shape Diffuser. In addition, the speakers can be positioned horizontally and the user can enjoy the stereo audio playback using the Sony | Music Center app.”

Source : Sony

