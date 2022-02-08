Shirahama clean design, automatic 200m divers watch

Japanese watchmakers Namica have launched a new stylish minimalist divers watch in the form of the Shirahama. Featuring a double dome antireflective sapphire crystal glass, automatic movement, Marine grade 316 L stainless steel sandblasted casing, illuminated bezel and more. The divers watch has been water resistant certified to a depth of 200 m or 660 feet and is now available via Kickstarter.

Designer divers watch

Early bird pledges are now available for the watch project from roughly $449 or £257 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Our driving concept is to ‘keep it clean’, while the dial was inspired by classic divers from the past for a versatile look and maximum legibility, the case was custom designed from the ground up for a modern aesthetic. Inspired by Japanese sci-fi mecha concepts and hard-wearing textures from EDC gear, the semi-angular case is crafted using sandblasted marine grade 316L stainless steel and offers a modern tone while being smooth to the touch and conforming comfortably to your wrist. Paired with a matte finish dial for the ultimate utilitarian look – complimented by bursts of colour.”

With the assumption that the Shirahama crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Shirahama automatic watch project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the automatic watch, jump over to the official Shirahama crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals