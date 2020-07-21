ONX modern minimalist watch with Sapphire Crystal face from $100

Watch enthusiast Patrick Guerrero has designed a new modern minimalist watch, specifically designed to offer an affordable but high quality timepiece and mechanism. Priced from $100 the stylish Nova ONX watch is now available via Kickstarter with delivery throughout the United States expected to take place during November 2020.

“After searching for the perfect watch on a budget for some time, I realized that the only way to have the watch I wanted, with all of the features I wanted, within my budget, was to try make it myself. So we put together a list of all the features we wanted to see in the perfect watch and set out to find a way to put it all together, while keeping the watch affordable for every watch buyer. We spent some time prototyping our watch, crafting each detail to precision to match our vision. After a number of mock-ups and revision stages, we finally moved on to our first samples.”

“The Nova is simply the best combination of quality components which are typically only found in high end watch brands and expert craftsmanship. We have managed to put our dream watch together at an price point within the reach of all. Now we need your help to bring our concepts to reality.”

Features of the Nova Onx watch include :

– Sapphire Crystal Face – Rather than the standard hardened mineral crystal, the Nova utilizes an extremely durable and scratch resistant sapphire crystal. In a process which is closer to growing, rather than making the sapphire, the face obtains a Mohs level very similar to sapphires found in nature.

– 316L Stainless Steel – Extremely resistant to corrosion such as seawater or acidic liquids, 316 stainless steel is one of the best materials to craft a watch from.

