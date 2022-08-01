Snailcle smart exercise bike brings an outdoor cycling experience indoors

Snailcle has created a new smart exercise bike that allows you to bring outdoor cycling experiences into the comfort of your home. Featuring auto lifting handlebar and seat the bike will automatically adjust to its user and offers three ways to adjust resistance offering an immersive real terrain ride with a comfortable ergonomic design. Early bird pledges are now available for the fitness project from roughly $492 or £410 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Combining smart technology, auto-adjustment, and realistic terrain effects, Snailcle provides an immersive riding experience and a modern way to exercise for the entire family. The Snailcle brings in the outdoor biking experience, allowing users to feel the ups and downs of the slopes with realistic resistance. And the auto lifting handlebar and ergonomic design, in addition to the scenic views you can set up to see on your phone, allows you to feel immersed as if you were riding outdoors.”

Assuming that the Snailcle funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Snailcle smart exercise bike project view the promotional video below.

“Snailcle works closely with Unity to update new biking routes every week and provize you with the world’s most breathtaking views, including the mountain view, and lakeside, allowing you to travel and bike around famous scenic spots, directly from the convenience of your smartphone. The AI-powered bike can also detect the rider’s posture, so when you lean forward with your elbow close to the handlebar, the resistance will go higher, while when you straighten your body and lay back, the resistance gets lower and you can ride in a more relaxed manner.”

“Many users of stationary bikes have trouble getting into the right position or don’t know what are the right and safe postures, and this cause their knees and back to get hurt. With Snailcle, users can adjust the positions simply by pushing up and down the switches on the handle to adjust the height of the seat or the height of the handlebar relative to the seat. All the adjustments can be done without getting off of the bike, offering you a completely interruption-free exercise experience.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the smart exercise bike, jump over to the official Snailcle crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

